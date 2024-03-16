Orry Advocates for 'Legacy Children' Over 'Nepo Babies' at India Today Conclave 2024

At the India Today Conclave 2024, Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, sparked a vibrant discussion on nepotism and the entertainment industry's dynamics. Orry, a social media influencer who has made headlines for his close ties with Bollywood's elite, shared his perspective on the often criticized concept of 'legacy children.' Orry's insights come from his unique position as an outsider with insider access, bringing a fresh take to the nepotism debate.

The Rise of Orry

Orry has become a familiar face among Bollywood's younger generation, often seen in the company of stars like Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. His ability to navigate these circles has fueled his popularity on social media, where he shares glimpses of his glamorous lifestyle. Despite not having any current projects in the entertainment industry, Orry's influence is undeniable. His earnings, reportedly between Rs 15 to 30 lakh per event, underscore his success as a social media influencer and a sought-after guest at high-profile gatherings.

Orry's Stance on Nepotism

During his session at the conclave, Orry tackled the contentious issue of nepotism head-on. He argued that the term 'nepo baby' carries an unwarranted negative connotation and proposed 'legacy child' as a more fitting description. Orry highlighted the natural desire of parents to pass on the fruits of their hard work to their children, drawing parallels to legacy admissions in education. He emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation, suggesting that the children of successful individuals should not be penalized for their parents' achievements.

Reflections on Fame and Future

Orry's reflections on fame, nepotism, and his vision for the future offer a nuanced view of the entertainment industry. His candidness about leveraging his network for the benefit of his future children illustrates a pragmatic approach to success and legacy. As someone who straddles the line between outsider and insider, Orry's perspectives challenge conventional narratives and invite a reconsideration of how we define merit and opportunity in the world of showbiz.

The debate around 'nepo babies' versus 'legacy children' in Bollywood and beyond is unlikely to subside, but voices like Orry's contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the issues at play. Whether one agrees with his viewpoint or not, the conversation around 'nepo babies' versus 'legacy children' continues to evolve, reflecting broader discussions about privilege, opportunity, and the paths to success in highly competitive environments.