Orissa High Court Halts Statewide Sand Mining Operations

In a decisive legal victory for environmental activists, the Orissa High Court has issued a stay order on sand mining operations, extending throughout the state. The action comes as a response to a controversial resolution by the state mining department on December 21, 2023, which allowed sand mining via various methods such as manual, semi-mechanized, or mechanized.

Activist Challenges Mechanized Mining

The court’s decision came as a result of a petition spearheaded by social activist Prashant Das. Das challenged the mechanized sand mining on the riverbed of Kathajodi and demanded a more regulated process for transporting mined sand. He also called for an overhaul of the current auction system for granting mining leases.

High Court Criticizes Government Action

The high court previously criticized an affidavit from former Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, dismissing it as ‘false and frivolous’. Additionally, the court voiced its concerns over pollution in Cuttack city.

Statewide Stay on Sand Mining

Sukant Kumar Dalei, the lawyer for the petitioner, pointed out that although the petition was originally specific to the Kathajodi riverbed, the implications of the state’s resolution have led to a broader statewide stay on sand mining. The next court hearing is scheduled for February.