en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Orissa High Court Halts Statewide Sand Mining Operations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Orissa High Court Halts Statewide Sand Mining Operations

In a decisive legal victory for environmental activists, the Orissa High Court has issued a stay order on sand mining operations, extending throughout the state. The action comes as a response to a controversial resolution by the state mining department on December 21, 2023, which allowed sand mining via various methods such as manual, semi-mechanized, or mechanized.

Activist Challenges Mechanized Mining

The court’s decision came as a result of a petition spearheaded by social activist Prashant Das. Das challenged the mechanized sand mining on the riverbed of Kathajodi and demanded a more regulated process for transporting mined sand. He also called for an overhaul of the current auction system for granting mining leases.

High Court Criticizes Government Action

The high court previously criticized an affidavit from former Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, dismissing it as ‘false and frivolous’. Additionally, the court voiced its concerns over pollution in Cuttack city.

Statewide Stay on Sand Mining

Sukant Kumar Dalei, the lawyer for the petitioner, pointed out that although the petition was originally specific to the Kathajodi riverbed, the implications of the state’s resolution have led to a broader statewide stay on sand mining. The next court hearing is scheduled for February.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
8 mins ago
Cross-Border Collaboration: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra Reinvent Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'
In a harmonious collaboration transcending borders, renowned Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and composer Vishal Mishra are set to revive the iconic track ‘Jhoom’ by Pakistani pop sensation Ali Zafar. The revitalized version of this melody will feature in the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Crakk’, adding a layer of nostalgia and innovation to the movie’s soundscape.
Cross-Border Collaboration: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra Reinvent Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
13 mins ago
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
15 mins ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Kerala High Court Upholds Ruling on Magistrate's Unintentional Disclosure of Rape Survivor's Identity
11 mins ago
Kerala High Court Upholds Ruling on Magistrate's Unintentional Disclosure of Rape Survivor's Identity
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Bank Manager Murdered by Boyfriend
11 mins ago
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Bank Manager Murdered by Boyfriend
Manish Jain Appointed as New Managing Director for Experian India
13 mins ago
Manish Jain Appointed as New Managing Director for Experian India
Latest Headlines
World News
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
1 min
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
2 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
3 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
4 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
5 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
10 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
11 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
13 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app