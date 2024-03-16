Orissa High Court Delays Hearing on Puri Jagannath Temple's Missing 'Ratna Bhandar' Keys PIL

The Orissa High Court has once again adjourned the hearing concerning the much-awaited Justice Raghubir Das Commission of Enquiry report on the missing keys of the Puri Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar'. This development follows a request from the State government for additional time to file a comprehensive affidavit in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by a concerned citizen of Puri in 2023.

Background of the Enquiry

Set into motion on June 6, 2018, the Justice Raghubir Das Commission was tasked with uncovering the truth behind the disappearance of the keys to Lord Jagannath's treasury, the 'Ratna Bhandar'. Despite submitting its findings to the Odisha government on November 29, 2018, the report has yet to be presented in the State Assembly, a delay that has piqued public interest and stirred debates across political lines.

Political and Public Repercussions

The controversy surrounding the missing keys and the undisclosed report findings has not only drawn criticism from opposition parties such as the BJP and Congress but has also raised significant concerns among the devotees and citizens of Odisha. The State's expenditure of approximately ₹23 lakh on the Commission of Enquiry, as stated in the PIL, adds another layer of urgency to the demand for transparency and accountability from the government.

Implications and Public Sentiment

As the hearing postponement extends the uncertainty over the 'Ratna Bhandar' keys, the issue remains a focal point of public discourse and media attention. The delay highlights critical questions regarding the governance, management, and safeguarding of one of India's most revered temples. With every passing day, the anticipation for the report's findings grows, underlining the importance of transparency in upholding the sanctity and trust associated with the Puri Jagannath Temple.

While the State government's request for more time indicates progress may be on the horizon, the continued deferral keeps the public and devotees in a state of hopeful expectation. The outcome of this legal and investigative process is poised to have far-reaching implications not just for the temple's administration but for the faith of millions who look towards the judiciary and government to safeguard their cultural and religious heritage.