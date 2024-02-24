Orissa High Court Champions Transparency in Land Deals, Emphasizes RERA Compliance

In a landmark decision, the Orissa High Court has thrown a spotlight on the necessity of upholding the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) in land transactions, particularly those under plotted schemes. This move came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) spearheaded by Pratap Kumar Rout, which called for an end to the bypassing of mandatory registration with the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA). The court's emphasis on strict adherence to RERA's provisions signals a significant push towards enhancing transparency and curbing the undue influence of brokers in the real estate sector.

The Heart of the Matter

The crux of the issue lies in the practice of landowners subdividing large plots into smaller sub-plots and selling them without registering the original plot with ORERA, as mandated for plots exceeding 500 square meters. This practice not only flouts the rules set by RERA but also jeopardizes the interests of buyers by reducing transparency and accountability in these transactions. The Orissa High Court's response to the PIL underscores the importance of compliance with RERA to ensure fair play in the real estate market.

A Step Towards Accountability

While the court refrained from issuing a broad mandate to authorities, it observed that concerted efforts should be made to ensure that sub-registrars adhere to the statutory registration requirements for properties under RERA/ORERA. In its counter affidavit, ORERA revealed that measures are already underway to bolster compliance with RERA provisions. This includes a circular by the state's Revenue and Disaster Management department, aimed at ensuring that projects requiring registration under RERA are not overlooked.

Implications for the Future

The Orissa High Court's stance on this issue sends a clear message about the importance of regulatory compliance in safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders in the real estate sector. By emphasizing the need for registration and transparency in land deals, the court is paving the way for a more accountable and less broker-dominated market. While the court's decision does not mandate an immediate overhaul of existing practices, it signals a move towards tighter regulation and oversight in the real estate sector, promising a fairer and more transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.

This decision resonates beyond the courtroom, highlighting the ongoing struggle against regulatory evasion in the real estate sector. As efforts to ensure compliance with RERA provisions unfold, the Orissa High Court's ruling stands as a testament to the judiciary's role in championing transparency, fairness, and accountability in land transactions.