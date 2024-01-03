OREDA Advances Sustainable Tourism with Solar-Powered Boats at Chilika Lake

In a significant move toward sustainable tourism and transportation solutions, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has announced a tender process for the deployment of solar-powered boats at Chilika Lake. These state-of-the-art boats, designed to accommodate 20 passengers, are set to operate with zero emissions, thereby aligning with environmentally-friendly practices.

Tender Details and Requirements

Interested companies have until January 30 to submit their bids. The scope of the tender extends beyond the provision of solar boats. It also encompasses the necessary operations and maintenance services for an initial period of two years. The winning bidder must ensure the design and engineering of the zero-emission solar boat align with the technical specifications outlined in SOW Clause 3.3.1.1, in accordance with IWT / IWAI rules.

Infrastructure and Performance Testing

The successful bidder will be required to install shore charging stations and a battery management system to ensure the boats function efficiently. The design of the module mounting structures should be non-invasive, preserving the integrity of the boat’s rooftop space. To ensure the boats meet stringent operational standards, they will undergo a series of tests and trials. These evaluations will assess various performance aspects, including speed, manoeuvrability, and endurance.

Implications for Sustainable Tourism

This initiative represents a significant stride towards promoting sustainable tourism and clean energy usage. By adopting solar-powered boats, OREDA underscores its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a healthier environment. These boats are not only an investment in environmental sustainability but also a testament to the potential of renewable energy in reshaping transportation solutions.