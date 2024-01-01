OPSC Announces Recruitment Drive for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has unveiled an impending recruitment drive for the roles of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The application window for these positions swings open on January 25, culminating in a deadline for submissions on February 26.

Details of the Recruitment Drive

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 539 vacancies. A clarion call to all eligible candidates who can apply through the OPSC official website. The prerequisites for interested candidates include an age criterion, falling between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2023, and educational qualification. Prospective applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A.H) or an equivalent degree from a recognized university or college, either within India or internationally.

Selection Process

The selection process is grounded on a written examination. This examination comprises two papers, with each paper encapsulating 200 questions and contributing to a total of 800 marks. The examination will span two hours and thirty minutes, presenting a rigorous test of a candidate’s knowledge and skillset.

How to Apply

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the OPSC’s official website starting from January 25. The deadline for application submissions is February 26, providing a one-month window for potential applicants. No examination fee is applicable for this recruitment drive, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of candidates.