India

OPSC Announces Recruitment Drive for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
OPSC Announces Recruitment Drive for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has unveiled an impending recruitment drive for the roles of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The application window for these positions swings open on January 25, culminating in a deadline for submissions on February 26.

Details of the Recruitment Drive

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 539 vacancies. A clarion call to all eligible candidates who can apply through the OPSC official website. The prerequisites for interested candidates include an age criterion, falling between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2023, and educational qualification. Prospective applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A.H) or an equivalent degree from a recognized university or college, either within India or internationally.

Selection Process

The selection process is grounded on a written examination. This examination comprises two papers, with each paper encapsulating 200 questions and contributing to a total of 800 marks. The examination will span two hours and thirty minutes, presenting a rigorous test of a candidate’s knowledge and skillset.

How to Apply

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the OPSC’s official website starting from January 25. The deadline for application submissions is February 26, providing a one-month window for potential applicants. No examination fee is applicable for this recruitment drive, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of candidates.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

