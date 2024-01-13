en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Opposition INDIA Bloc Convenes for Crucial Discussions; Livemint Shines in Global News Space

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Opposition INDIA Bloc Convenes for Crucial Discussions; Livemint Shines in Global News Space

In a significant political development, the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are poised to convene in a virtual meeting on the 13th of January. The assembly’s agenda encompasses crucial discussions on the appointment of a convener for the group and the complex dynamics of seat-sharing among the bloc members.

The INDIA Bloc: A United Front

Comprising the top brass, such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the INDIA bloc represents a union of as many as 28 opposition parties. These parties have unified under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with a singular goal – to challenge the BJP and secure victory in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A Meeting of Minds

The virtual assembly aims to address pivotal issues such as seat-sharing talks, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and other matters of significance. This development underscores the bloc’s commitment to collective decision-making and unity in the face of political adversity.

Anticipating Future Developments

This is an ongoing development, and additional details are expected to emerge following the meeting. The outcomes of this gathering are likely to shape the bloc’s strategies and alliances as they prepare for the challenges posed by the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Livemint continues to thrive as the fastest-growing news website globally, offering an array of services such as insightful newsletters, real-time stock tracking, breaking politics news, and comprehensive coverage of Budget 2024. The Mint News App also provides daily market updates and live business news, keeping its users informed and engaged.

0
Business India Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
NGEL Signs Landmark Green Energy MoUs with GSPC and GPPL
In a significant stride towards a sustainable future, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (GSPC) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held in Gandhinagar. The summit, kick-started on January 10, 2024, was graced by the Prime Minister of India,
NGEL Signs Landmark Green Energy MoUs with GSPC and GPPL
MGE Energy: A Low-Risk Investment with Steady Growth
44 seconds ago
MGE Energy: A Low-Risk Investment with Steady Growth
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
55 seconds ago
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
24 seconds ago
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Polylactic Acid Market Set for Significant Growth, Valuation Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2032
35 seconds ago
Polylactic Acid Market Set for Significant Growth, Valuation Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2032
Microsoft to Discontinue Hotel Center Subaccounts, Encourages Transition to Lodging Campaigns
38 seconds ago
Microsoft to Discontinue Hotel Center Subaccounts, Encourages Transition to Lodging Campaigns
Latest Headlines
World News
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
24 seconds
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
42 seconds
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
45 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
59 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
1 min
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
1 min
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
2 mins
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
2 mins
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
2 mins
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
56 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app