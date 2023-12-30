Oppo Reno 11 Series Poised for Imminent Launch in India

The globally anticipated Oppo Reno 11 series, which includes the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, is predicted to make its debut in India within the next week. The series, already unveiled in China, has not yet been officially given an Indian launch date by Oppo. However, the company has already started promoting the new series on its official Malaysian website. It is anticipated that the global variant of the Reno 11 series may sport a slightly different design from its China counterpart, particularly in the case of the standard Reno 11 model.

Key Features Revealed

The Oppo Malaysia website has divulged key specifications for both the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. Both models are confirmed to have a 32-megapixel front camera, run on ColorOS 14, and support 67W and 80W fast charging, respectively. The Reno 11 is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery.

Pro Version Specifications

The Pro model of the series boasts a slightly larger 6.74-inch display, powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The Reno 11 Pro also features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and comes with a slightly smaller 4,700mAh battery. More detailed information about the Indian launch is expected to be announced soon.

Global Launch

In addition to the forthcoming Indian launch, Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Reno 11 Series in Malaysia. Key specifications have been shared on a dedicated landing page for the phones, confirming the fast charging capabilities and camera specifications. The devices are slated for launch in early January in India, Europe, and other regions outside of China, marking a new chapter in Oppo’s global presence.