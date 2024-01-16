Operational Delays Persist at Delhi Airport's Main Runway

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a global aviation hub, is currently grappling with significant operational disruptions with its main airstrip, Runway 28/10. The runway has been undergoing a rehabilitation project since mid-September 2023 that was initially scheduled for completion by December 15. However, it has been met with a series of unexpected hurdles that have delayed this crucial work.

Unforeseen Challenges Delay Rehabilitation

A host of factors, including the late arrival of imported lights, technical issues with signage, and duct blockages during cable laying, have contributed to the hold-up. These were compounded by the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV measures in Delhi, which have also added to the disruptions.

Commitment to Project Completion

Despite the challenges, the airport authorities remain committed to completing the rehabilitation by January 19, 2024, in time for inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA's assessment is crucial as Runway 28/10, much like the airport's other main runway, 29L/11R, is CAT III-compliant. This certification allows for precision instrument approaches and landings in adverse weather conditions such as dense fog or heavy rain.

Recent Aviation Challenges in Delhi

Delhi's aviation sector has seen a series of challenges recently, including flight delays and cancellations due to unprecedented fog that led to temporary shutdowns of even CAT III runways. Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced the reinstatement of a CAT III runway's operational status following the removal of a construction crane that had been obstructing visibility. In the midst of these challenges, the minister emphasized that passenger safety remains the top priority.