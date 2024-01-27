Operational Challenges Hamper Phulwarisharif Transport Complex in Patna

A mere seven months since its grand inauguration, the Phulwarisharif Transport Complex in Patna is grappling with operational challenges, primarily due to inadequate road connectivity. As a result, the vast complex, boasting a parking capacity for over 300 buses, is not yet able to function to its fullest potential.

Connectivity Challenges

From the complex, two routes provide access to the city: one leading via Jagdeopath to Bailey Road, notorious for its frequent congestion, and the other channeling through Dasrath Manjhi Road to Bailey Road and Patna Airport Road, too narrow to accommodate a high influx of buses. This road infrastructure, far from optimal, poses significant challenges to the efficient operation of the transport complex.

Unutilized Infrastructure

Despite these challenges, the complex is not short on infrastructure. As BSRTC administrator Abhay Jha points out, the transport hub is equipped with as many as six high-power electric charging points, paving the way for the future introduction of electric buses. Currently, only 25 city service buses operate from the depot, a number far below its capacity.

Plans for the Future

There are ambitious plans in motion to introduce intercity bus services and to significantly increase the number of long-distance buses. The ultimate goal is to alleviate the burden on the Bankipore bus depot by shifting operations to the new, technologically advanced complex. Spanning a vast 21 acres and housing both the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation Limited (BSRTC) and the District Transport Office (DTO), the complex is a beacon of modernity in the realm of transport infrastructure.

Constructed at a cost of roughly Rs 164 crore, the state-of-the-art complex was inaugurated in May 2023 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In the face of its current challenges, the question remains whether the transport complex can overcome its connectivity issues to truly unlock its full potential and revolutionize transport in Patna.