OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot with Oliver Mulherin

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and his long-time boyfriend Oliver Mulherin, have tied the knot in an intimate seaside ceremony in Hawaii. The 38-year-old tech leader kept the relationship private, with the wedding confirming the pair’s long-time commitment. The ceremony, held at their $43 million estate, incorporated traditional Jewish wedding traditions, including the symbolic breaking of glass.

Public Acknowledgement and Professional Ties

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, a prominent Indian financial services company, publicly congratulated the couple through a post on Instagram. Notably, Kamath had the chance to meet the newlyweds at the previous year’s White House State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This public acknowledgement signifies the intertwining of personal milestones and professional relationships in the tech community.

Mulherin’s Confirmation and Future Plans

Oliver Mulherin, an Australian software engineer with a degree in computer science from the University of Melbourne, confirmed the marriage through an Instagram post. In his words, he had ‘married [his] best friend and love of [his] life.’ The couple, now residing in San Francisco, have expressed their desire to start a family in the near future.

Altman’s Leadership at OpenAI

Altman’s marriage comes amidst his high-profile leadership at OpenAI. His tenure at the artificial intelligence research lab has seen both triumphs and tribulations, including a brief removal and subsequent rehiring following a staff revolt. Despite the challenges, Altman continues to helm OpenAI, leading the charge in the world of artificial intelligence.

Altman’s marriage to Mulherin not only marks a personal milestone but also adds to the narrative of openly gay tech leaders. This list includes notable figures such as Tim Cook, Peter Thiel, Chris Hughes, Claudia Brind, Ann Mei Chang, and Jon Hall, whose personal lives and contributions continue to shape the tech industry.