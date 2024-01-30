Ooty Shivers As Mercury Dips To 0.8 Celsius: Coldest Day In 24 Years

On an unusually chilly Monday, Ooty, a famed hill station in India, recorded its lowest temperature this winter season, with the mercury dipping to a startling 0.8 degrees Celsius. This marked the coldest day for the town, not just this winter, but in the last 24 years, recalling a similar freeze in 1998.

Extended Frost Coverage and Pleasant Afternoons

The town witnessed extensive frost coverage, most notably during early mornings and evenings, with average temperatures hovering around 2 degrees Celsius over the past fortnight. Despite the bracing start to the days, afternoons in Ooty presented a contrasting picture, featuring clear blue skies and a pleasant atmosphere typical of winter weather. Sunday too was marked by low temperatures, recording a minimum of 1.3 Celsius and a maximum of 23.4 Celsius.

Impact on Tourism and Agriculture

Tourists visiting the hill station found the weather to their liking despite the chill. Venkatesan from Trichy, for instance, found the weather perfect for sunbathing during the day and equally enjoyable in the cool evenings. The frost, however, has impacted the local agriculture, especially the tea plantations, damaging the top part of tea plants. Farmers in the region are hopeful, though, that this weather anomaly could lead to a better yield in the upcoming season.

Frost Across the District

Frost was observed in various parts of the district, including Thalakundha, Kandal, Fern Hill, and the Government Botanical Garden. The frost would generally clear by 8 am as the sun rose, painting a picturesque winter spectacle for both residents and tourists alike.