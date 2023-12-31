en English
Economy

Ooty: A New Year’s Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
As the New Year draws near, the picturesque hill station of Udhagamandalam, commonly known as Ooty or Udhagai, has become a center of attraction, drawing tourists from various Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Nestled in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is renowned for its pleasant climate, breathtaking beauty, and a myriad of tourist sites. The annual influx of visitors during the New Year period is a prominent occurrence that significantly impacts the local economy and bolsters the tourism industry.

A Tranquil Retreat Amidst Nature

Visitors throng to Ooty to enjoy the serene environment, the verdant landscapes, and to partake in various activities that the region offers. From boating and sightseeing to exploring the rich cultural heritage of the region, there’s something for every tourist. The convergence of visitors from different states underscores Ooty’s continued appeal as a prime destination for holidaymakers looking to welcome the New Year amidst the splendor of nature.

Boosting Local Economy

During this festive season, local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and shops, experience a surge in traffic. The increased visitor numbers translate to elevated revenue, providing a significant boost to the local economy. The New Year period is a boon for these businesses, which prepare well in advance to cater to the heightened demand.

Nilgiris Earth Festival: A Confluence of Culture and Conservation

Alongside the New Year celebrations, the Nilgiris Earth Festival in Udhagamandalam stands out as a noteworthy event. Featuring indigenous food, traditional music and dance, and discussions on biodiversity and indigenous rights, the festival aims to foster global collaborations and ideas. It also acknowledges individuals and organizations for their community work in the Nilgiris Biosphere. The event underscores the importance of indigenous food and knowledge systems in advocating biodiversity and resilience against climate change.

Economy India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism ...
