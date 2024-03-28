Onkara Unveils Mavilan Tribe's Sacred Theyyam Dance at Bengaluru Film Fest

Onkara, a film that delves deep into the heart of Kerala's Mavilan community and their profound connection with the theyyam dance, recently captivated audiences at the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Directed by Unni KR, the film shines a spotlight on the cultural significance of theyyam, a ritualistic dance form revered by the Mavilan tribe, through the narrative of Karumban, a dedicated theyyam artiste portrayed by Sudheer Karamana.

Deep Dive into Mavilan Culture

The Mavilan tribe, known for their hunter-gatherer lifestyle and expertise in herbalism, considers theyyam more than a mere performance; it is a sacred ritual that connects them with the divine. Onkara is lauded for its subtle portrayal of theyyam, contrasting with the more dramatic depiction seen in other regional films like Kannada's Kantara. Notably, it is the first film to be made in Markodi, a dialect of the Tulu language, which is traditionally unwritten. The plot centers around Karumban's aspiration to succeed his father, Chinkam, as the village head and lead theyyam artiste, amidst personal struggles and societal challenges.

Theyyam: Dance of the Gods

The film intricately showcases the theyyam performances, highlighting the intense preparation and dedication required from the artists. Theyyam is celebrated not as entertainment but as a divine invocation, with performers believed to transcend their physical form to connect with the gods during the dance. The vibrant face paints, elaborate costumes, and spirited dance steps performed to the rhythm of traditional instruments create a mesmerizing spectacle for the audience, fostering a deep sense of bhakti or devotion.

Preserving Traditional Heritage

Beyond theyyam, Onkara explores various folk songs and dance forms unique to the Mavilan tribe, such as Mangalamkali and Eruthkali, and documents their traditional musical instruments like thudi and bamboo drums. The film, resulting from three years of meticulous research and a 30-day shoot in the forests, serves as a poignant documentation of the Mavilan tribe's rich cultural heritage. Director Unni KR and screenwriter Rajesh Thillenkeri aim to highlight the tribe's resilient spirit and their desire to live freely, despite the hardships they face.

As Onkara concludes, the film not only entertains but also educates and inspires a deeper appreciation for the Mavilan tribe's traditions and the sacred art of theyyam. It invites viewers to reflect on the importance of preserving such unique cultural practices and the role of art in connecting communities with their ancestral roots and spirituality.