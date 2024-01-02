en English
Business

ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends

In the latest wave of market trends, shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have rebounded 3% from their previous lows, witnessing a near 2% increase in stock price. ONGC, a prominent public sector undertaking, is a bellwether for India’s energy sector, with its performance often reflecting the overall health of the industry.

A Multitude of Influencing Factors

The fluctuation in ONGC’s stock prices could be attributed to a gamut of factors, ranging from company-specific news to market conditions, and the overall sentiment of investors. Factors like changes in oil prices, corporate announcements, government policies affecting the energy sector, and broader economic indicators can all play pivotal roles in steering the direction of stock prices.

ONGC’s Strategic Positioning

The rise in ONGC’s stock price might also be indicative of the company’s operational performance and strategic initiatives. Regulatory changes impacting the business can also have significant effects on the stock’s performance. As one of India’s largest oil and gas exploration and production companies, ONGC’s position in the market is of significant interest to investors.

Broader Market Trends

Brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, has identified several stocks as their top choices for 2024, including State Bank Of India (SBI), Hero MotoCorp, Dalmia Bharat, Coal India, and Kajaria Ceramics. Despite the recent market upswing, the firm believes that valuations remain reasonable, positioned below the 10-year average. Specifically, ONGC has been identified as a buy with a target of 235 and an upside of 15%, pointing to inexpensive valuations and an improving volume growth outlook.

Business Energy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

