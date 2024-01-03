ONGC Secures Major Win in India’s Latest Oil and Gas Bid Round

In a significant development for India’s oil and gas sector, the government’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-VIII) bid round has concluded. The State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) emerged as the clear winner, securing seven out of ten blocks. A consortium comprising Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, Oil India Ltd, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd, each obtained one block, further enhancing the diversity of the industry’s landscape.

ONGC Dominates Latest OALP Bid Round

ONGC, India’s largest state-owned oil and gas company, demonstrated its dominance in the latest OALP bid round. The company submitted bids for nine out of the ten blocks, securing seven. In this tough competition, the remaining three blocks were awarded to Reliance-BP, Oil India Ltd, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd. The OALP-VIII bid round initially saw 13 bids from five companies, reflecting the intense competition in India’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Investments and Future Prospects

The awarded blocks are expected to draw an estimated USD 233 million investment for committed exploration work. This move further underscores the government’s efforts to bolster domestic oil and gas production and reduce India’s substantial oil import bill, currently standing at USD 222 billion. However, the absence of bids from global energy giants such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, and TotalEnergies was a noticeable element in the bidding process.

The Open Acreage Licensing Policy

Launched in 2016, the Open Acreage Licensing Policy allows explorers to identify and bid for areas not currently held by any company. This policy offers a degree of freedom in prospecting, a significant shift in India’s oil and gas exploration landscape. Despite the government’s incentives, private sector participation has been limited, with state-owned firms often dominating the bids. The latest policy reforms, announced in May 2023, aim to shift from revenue to production maximization and maintain transparency and streamlined procedures. Since the launch of the Hydrocarbon Exploration & Licensing Policy (HELP) in 2016, eight OALP bid rounds have been concluded, awarding 144 exploration and production blocks covering over 2.44 lakh square kilometers.