ONGC Kickstarts Oil Production from Cluster-2 Project in Krishna Godavari Basin

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has started oil production from its Cluster-2 project within the KG-DWN-98/2 block, located in the Krishna Godavari basin of the Bay of Bengal. This marks a major step in countering the decline in output observed in recent years. The project, facing delays induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, finally commenced production in 2023, deviating from its original target of November 2021.

Project Location and Details

The project is situated 35 kilometers off the Andhra Pradesh coast, with water depths varying from 300 to 3,200 meters. The Cluster-2 field is split into blocks 2A and 2B. Original estimates indicated the field could potentially yield 23.52 million metric tonnes of oil and 50.70 billion cubic meters of gas over its lifespan. Nevertheless, these production estimates have been revised to lower figures.

Production and Output

India’s Oil Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, revealed the initiation of production from this complex block. It is anticipated to produce 45,000 barrels of oil per day and over 10 million standard cubic meters of gas daily. The production vessel, Armada Sterling-V, plays a critical role in oil extraction from the seabed. The vessel is a joint venture of SPOG and Malaysia’s Bumi Armada.

Strategic Importance

ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 block, situated adjacent to Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 block, encompasses numerous discoveries grouped into three clusters. Cluster-2 is the first among these to commence production. This project aligns with India’s mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and represents a significant stride in the nation’s energy journey. The project’s completion is set for mid-2024.