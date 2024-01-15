ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India’s Energy Security

In a major boost to India’s energy security, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered two large natural gas reserves in the Mahanadi basin block, located in the Bay of Bengal. This significant find is the outcome of ONGC’s deep-water exploration efforts within block MN-DWHP-2018/1, acquired in the third round of auctions under the open acreage licensing policy in 2019.

The Exploration and Discovery

The exploration took place in an area that was once considered off-limits due to national security concerns. The first discovery, named Utkal, was found in a water depth of 714 metres with an initial testing flow rate of over 3 lakh cubic metres of gas per day. The second discovery was made at a depth of 1,110 metres. ONGC, after making this groundbreaking discovery, reported their findings to the upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). They are currently in the process of determining the pool size and commercial potential of the discoveries.

Implications for India’s Energy Security

These discoveries are expected to significantly enhance India’s energy security, particularly since the nation imports nearly half of its gas requirements. The country is striving to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 to support its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Natural gas, with a lower carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuels, is used for electricity generation, fertilizer production, automotive fuel, and household cooking.

Government Policy and Future Prospects

The discoveries were made possible after the government lifted restrictions on exploration and production in over one lakh square kilometres of previously designated ‘no-go’ zones due to their interference with missile testing or satellite launch paths. In 2022, more than 98 percent of these restrictions were removed, granting energy companies the freedom to explore for oil and gas resources. This move might pave the way for more such discoveries, further strengthening India’s energy independence.