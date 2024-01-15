en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India’s Energy Security

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India’s Energy Security

In a major boost to India’s energy security, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered two large natural gas reserves in the Mahanadi basin block, located in the Bay of Bengal. This significant find is the outcome of ONGC’s deep-water exploration efforts within block MN-DWHP-2018/1, acquired in the third round of auctions under the open acreage licensing policy in 2019.

The Exploration and Discovery

The exploration took place in an area that was once considered off-limits due to national security concerns. The first discovery, named Utkal, was found in a water depth of 714 metres with an initial testing flow rate of over 3 lakh cubic metres of gas per day. The second discovery was made at a depth of 1,110 metres. ONGC, after making this groundbreaking discovery, reported their findings to the upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). They are currently in the process of determining the pool size and commercial potential of the discoveries.

Implications for India’s Energy Security

These discoveries are expected to significantly enhance India’s energy security, particularly since the nation imports nearly half of its gas requirements. The country is striving to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 to support its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Natural gas, with a lower carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuels, is used for electricity generation, fertilizer production, automotive fuel, and household cooking.

Government Policy and Future Prospects

The discoveries were made possible after the government lifted restrictions on exploration and production in over one lakh square kilometres of previously designated ‘no-go’ zones due to their interference with missile testing or satellite launch paths. In 2022, more than 98 percent of these restrictions were removed, granting energy companies the freedom to explore for oil and gas resources. This move might pave the way for more such discoveries, further strengthening India’s energy independence.

0
Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
40 seconds ago
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
In an unprecedented move, the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Islamabad have put forth a proposal to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that could significantly alter consumer electricity tariffs. Central to their proposition is the inclusion of the cost of Security Covers and Security Guarantee Fund in these tariffs. This proposition emerges from
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
28 mins ago
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
The UK's Gas Network: An Uphill Battle Against Obsolete Technology
30 mins ago
The UK's Gas Network: An Uphill Battle Against Obsolete Technology
Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move
5 mins ago
Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move
JSWEnergy Commissions 350 MW Unit in Odisha, Boosts Power Generation
7 mins ago
JSWEnergy Commissions 350 MW Unit in Odisha, Boosts Power Generation
Manila Fuel Price Hike Sends Ripples Through Economy
28 mins ago
Manila Fuel Price Hike Sends Ripples Through Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
36 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
43 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
58 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
1 min
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
1 min
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
1 min
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
1 min
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
1 min
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
21 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app