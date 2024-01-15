ONGC Advances Exploration Activities in Andaman, Set to Finalise Drilling Site by May

India’s premier energy giant, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), is making significant strides in its exploration activities in the Andaman region. The company’s Director of Exploration, Sushma Rawat, has confirmed that the final site for drilling wells in the Andaman Islands will be determined by the end of May. This announcement comes as a part of ONGC’s continuous efforts to bolster India’s energy security through the augmentation of domestic oil and gas production.

ONGC’s Andaman Exploration: A Strategic Move

The selection of the drilling site will be a crucial milestone for the project, signalling a step closer to the initiation of drilling operations in the region. The Andaman Basin, touted for its promising potential for hydrocarbon resources, could be a significant contributor to India’s indigenous energy resources if the exploration proves successful. The initiative is well-aligned with India’s broader strategy to curb dependency on imported oil and gas by fostering local production.

ONGC’s Exploration Plans and Partnerships

ONGC has completed the survey of the blocks it was awarded in the Andamans, with initial plans to drill three wells in the area. The company is anticipating substantial output from the region and is exploring partnerships with foreign entities for advanced technologies. In addition to the Andaman project, ONGC has also commenced oil production from its Krishna Godavari basin and foresees gas production beginning by mid-year from the block.

ONGC’s Investment in India’s Energy Future

ONGC has made two deep-water gas discoveries off the nation’s east coast, committing $3.6 billion in capital expenditure for the current financial year. The company struck gas in the Mahanadi basin Block MN-DWHP-2018/1, which was awarded to ONGC in the third round of India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). Emboldened by sustained high oil prices, ONGC continues to press forward with its deep-water exploration and production plans, in what could be a pivotal move for India’s energy future.