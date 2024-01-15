en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

ONGC Advances Exploration Activities in Andaman, Set to Finalise Drilling Site by May

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
ONGC Advances Exploration Activities in Andaman, Set to Finalise Drilling Site by May

India’s premier energy giant, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), is making significant strides in its exploration activities in the Andaman region. The company’s Director of Exploration, Sushma Rawat, has confirmed that the final site for drilling wells in the Andaman Islands will be determined by the end of May. This announcement comes as a part of ONGC’s continuous efforts to bolster India’s energy security through the augmentation of domestic oil and gas production.

ONGC’s Andaman Exploration: A Strategic Move

The selection of the drilling site will be a crucial milestone for the project, signalling a step closer to the initiation of drilling operations in the region. The Andaman Basin, touted for its promising potential for hydrocarbon resources, could be a significant contributor to India’s indigenous energy resources if the exploration proves successful. The initiative is well-aligned with India’s broader strategy to curb dependency on imported oil and gas by fostering local production.

ONGC’s Exploration Plans and Partnerships

ONGC has completed the survey of the blocks it was awarded in the Andamans, with initial plans to drill three wells in the area. The company is anticipating substantial output from the region and is exploring partnerships with foreign entities for advanced technologies. In addition to the Andaman project, ONGC has also commenced oil production from its Krishna Godavari basin and foresees gas production beginning by mid-year from the block.

ONGC’s Investment in India’s Energy Future

ONGC has made two deep-water gas discoveries off the nation’s east coast, committing $3.6 billion in capital expenditure for the current financial year. The company struck gas in the Mahanadi basin Block MN-DWHP-2018/1, which was awarded to ONGC in the third round of India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). Emboldened by sustained high oil prices, ONGC continues to press forward with its deep-water exploration and production plans, in what could be a pivotal move for India’s energy future.

0
Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
9 mins ago
Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development
The Government of Guyana has set the wheels in motion for a significant transformation in the country’s energy sector. It has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) with the intention of attracting private sector participation in the development of gas infrastructure. This move is a strategic effort to bolster the country’s current and upcoming upstream
Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
26 mins ago
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors
51 mins ago
Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors
Unmanned Gas Station in Guyana Highlights Need for Better Oil Industry Oversight
9 mins ago
Unmanned Gas Station in Guyana Highlights Need for Better Oil Industry Oversight
New York Receives $15M Federal Grant to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure
14 mins ago
New York Receives $15M Federal Grant to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
16 mins ago
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
Latest Headlines
World News
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
12 seconds
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
1 min
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
2 mins
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
2 mins
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
2 mins
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
3 mins
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
3 mins
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
3 mins
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
3 mins
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
26 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app