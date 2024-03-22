OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch: Revolutionary Design, 100W Charging Shakes Up Sub Rs. 30K Segment

OnePlus has been delivering its so-called ‘Core Experience' for years with its Nord CE series of phones. While this experience ensured a smooth and lag-free software experience for the most part, it often fell short in other areas. Despite offering an average camera for years, it still made sense as an overall package. But with some rather competitive smartphones like the Realme 12 Pro+ sliding into this sub Rs. 30,000 segment, how can OnePlus keep its CE relevant? Some of these answers may be available with its newest Nord CE 4.

Design and Unboxing

For starters, there's a brand-new design. It looks and feels very different from theNord CE 3, theNord CE 3 Lite, and the more recentNord 3as well. It is available in two colourways – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. We received the Celadon Marble review unit which has a minty green finish that looks like marble. OnePlus states that both of these colours are meant to appeal to the youth, which is the target audience for its Nord series of devices.

Performance and Battery Life

Coming to the factor that drives OnePlus' core experience. There's a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which should give this smartphone quite the performance bump over previous models. The chipset is also quite power efficient, which should technically translate into better battery life. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Charging and Camera

While I'm not allowed to disclose the battery's capacity I can tell you that it's a really large one. Surprisingly, OnePlus has also managed to deliver 100W wired charging which is the fastest for a Nord device till date. In theory, it should make for a proper road-warrior.

Indeed, there's plenty more that needs to be explored until we can whole-heartedly recommend the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 over the existing competition which has also gotten quite fierce this year. So, do stay tuned for our detailed review which will be out soon.