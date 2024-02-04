One97 Communications Denies Allegations of ED Investigation on Anti-Money Laundering

In a recent development, One97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payment service Paytm, has refuted allegations concerning an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on anti-money laundering. This clarification arrives in the wake of media reports insinuating a potential probe into the company and its founder and CEO for such activities.

Setting the Record Straight

The company, in a filing to the stock exchanges, stated categorically that neither One97 Communications nor its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma are under the ED's radar for money laundering. This assertion comes amidst speculations concerning hundreds of thousands of non-KYC compliant accounts at Paytm Payments Bank, stirring concerns of potential money laundering.

Cooperation with Authorities

One97 Communications emphasized its history of cooperation with authorities during any inquiries involving merchants or users on its platforms. The company stressed that such compliance has always been disclosed to the stock exchanges whenever required. Dispelling rumors of involvement in money laundering activities, the company reinstated its commitment to the highest ethical standards.

Regulatory Compliance

The parent company of Paytm also reiterated its dedication to adhering to Indian laws and taking regulatory orders seriously. This commitment is particularly noteworthy in light of the Reserve Bank's directive to Paytm Payments Bank to halt accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts post February 29 due to non-compliance with KYC norms. The company robustly denies any correlation between the recent RBI action and a potential ED investigation.