Omnivore’s Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector

In the Indian landscape of venture capitalism, Omnivore emerges as a beacon of optimism, witnessing a resurgence in funding for agritech startups. This renewed investment vigor is a clear indicator of a bright future for the agriculture, food, climate, and rural economy sectors.

Omnivore’s Impactful Journey

Founded in 2011, Omnivore has been a staunch supporter of ventures that seek to revolutionize the agritech sector. The firm’s portfolio boasts the likes of Loopworm, DeHaat, Farmley, and Varaha. With a strategic partnership with Godrej Agrovet for its first fund, Omnivore has been at the forefront of agritech innovation for 13 years. The second investment wave, an independent fund worth ₹675 crore, was raised in 2018 and fully utilized from 2018-2022.

Investment Strategy and Exits

Currently, Omnivore is on the brink of closing its third fund, an impressive $150 million investment pool. According to Mark Kahn, the Managing Partner at Omnivore, the firm’s seed round investments typically range between $1-3 million, while Series-A rounds see investments between $2-5 million. Kahn underlines that there is no preferred exit route for the firm. It has successfully executed multiple exits through sales to other companies and expects the agritech sector to witness its first initial public offerings (IPOs) next year.

Investment Themes and Future Plans

Kahn highlights three investment themes that particularly interest Omnivore: circular and novel materials, rural fintech, and climate-smart deeptech. With the closing of series A and series B investments in the firm’s portfolio, Kahn predicts a positive shift in funding momentum in 2024. The firm is planning to make around five new deals in the coming year, further solidifying its position as an agritech investment powerhouse.

In the wake of COVID-19, the agritech sector in India has seen an 85 percent increase in demand for products and services. Amidst these challenging times, farmers have increasingly turned to technological innovations such as AI, IoT, and digital initiatives, with Omnivore playing a significant role in facilitating this shift.