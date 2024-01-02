Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book

In a recent development, Olectra Greentech, a leading name in the electric bus manufacturing sector, has recalibrated its financial guidance for the forthcoming fiscal years. As per the revision, the company now expects a sale of 700 to 800 units in the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), a downward departure from its initial projection of 1,000 or more units. Despite this curtailed forecast for FY24, the firm has set an ambitious target for the Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), aspiring to sell as many as 2,500 electric buses.

Olectra’s Robust Order Book

The company’s current order book stands strong with over 9,000 buses, signaling a robust pipeline of orders. This includes notable orders such as 40 electric buses for the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and 100 advanced E buses received by Jammu, delivered via TML Smart City Mobility Solutions. This solid order book underlines the growing demand for electric buses in India and is a testament to the company’s credibility in the market.

Production Capacity Ramp-Up

To cater to the anticipated demand and ensure timely order fulfillment, Olectra Greentech is poised to escalate its production capacity to a substantial 10,000 units by mid-2024. This planned expansion indicates the company’s confidence in the burgeoning market for electric buses in India and their commitment to upscale their operations.

Global Partnerships and Innovations

Olectra Greentech is not just a manufacturer but also an innovator in the electric vehicle sector. The company’s commitment to eco-friendly solutions is evident in its strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with the United States for eco-solutions. In addition, the company is making significant strides in the technological aspect of electric vehicles. For instance, it reportedly takes just 26 minutes to charge the 114kWh Audi Q8 e-tron at its 450kW charging station, an innovation that underscores Olectra’s technical prowess in the e-vehicle space.

Overall, the company’s performance and future prospects are expected to garner considerable attention from investors and stakeholders in the stock market, especially those with a keen interest in the electric vehicle sector in India.