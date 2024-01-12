en English
Automotive

Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra

In a twist of innovation and creativity, an Ola electric scooter played the unlikely hero at a pre-wedding event in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In an unusually captivating incident, the scooter was transformed into a music system after local police asked the organizers to cease the use of traditional music systems.

A Spin on Tradition

Adapting to the circumstances, a friend of Instagram user Saurav Rokade, who was narrating the incident, turned to the Ola S1 Pro scooter. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and speakers, this scooter was the impromptu solution that saved the day, allowing the bride to fulfill her wish of dancing at her own wedding.

Going Viral

The video capturing this moment created ripples across social media, with viewers expressing amusement at the ingenious use of the Ola scooter. The clip, which shows the scooter doubling as a DJ stereo, has since become a viral sensation.

A Positive Reaction

The innovative use of the Ola scooter didn’t just catch the attention of social media users. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also responded to the viral video, applauding the creativity displayed. The event underscored the adaptability of technology and the human spirit’s ability to find joy and solutions, even within constraints.

Automotive India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

