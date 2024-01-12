Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra

In a twist of innovation and creativity, an Ola electric scooter played the unlikely hero at a pre-wedding event in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In an unusually captivating incident, the scooter was transformed into a music system after local police asked the organizers to cease the use of traditional music systems.

A Spin on Tradition

Adapting to the circumstances, a friend of Instagram user Saurav Rokade, who was narrating the incident, turned to the Ola S1 Pro scooter. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and speakers, this scooter was the impromptu solution that saved the day, allowing the bride to fulfill her wish of dancing at her own wedding.

Going Viral

The video capturing this moment created ripples across social media, with viewers expressing amusement at the ingenious use of the Ola scooter. The clip, which shows the scooter doubling as a DJ stereo, has since become a viral sensation.

A Positive Reaction

The innovative use of the Ola scooter didn’t just catch the attention of social media users. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also responded to the viral video, applauding the creativity displayed. The event underscored the adaptability of technology and the human spirit’s ability to find joy and solutions, even within constraints.