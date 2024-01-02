en English
Automotive

Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023

Ola Electric, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India, has posted a record-breaking sales performance for the month of December 2023. The company claims to have sold 30,219 electric scooters during the month, marking its highest-ever monthly sales figure. This impressive achievement signifies a significant milestone for Ola Electric, as it asserts a commanding 40% market share in the Indian electric two-wheeler sector. The company’s sales growth saw a remarkable 74% year-over-year (YoY) increase in December 2023 compared to the same month in the previous year.

Ola Electric’s Unprecedented Growth

Further establishing its dominance, Ola Electric reported an impressive 68% YoY sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022. The company sold a total of 83,963 units during the last three months of 2023, from October to December. For the entire calendar year of 2023, Ola Electric’s sales figures reached a laudable 2.65 lakh electric scooters.

Product Lineup and Future Plans

Ola Electric’s current product lineup includes five distinct electric scooters, offered across three variants with varying battery pack options. The company’s wide range of offerings has played a significant role in attracting a diverse consumer base and driving sales growth. As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve and expand, Ola Electric is not resting on its laurels. The company is actively exploring opportunities to expand into the electric motorcycle segment, signaling its ambition to further strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle market in India.

Record-Breaking Achievements

In addition to its sales success, Ola Electric also celebrated several other significant milestones in 2023. The company achieved an industry-first production milestone of 400,000 scooters in just two years. Additionally, it emerged as the first-ever electric two-wheeler manufacturer to record over 265,000 registrations in a calendar year. These accomplishments underscore Ola Electric’s commitment to innovation and sustainability and demonstrate its potential to continue leading the charge in India’s electric vehicle revolution.

Automotive
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

