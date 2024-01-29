Odisha's Tableau Captures First Prize at Republic Day Parade

Odisha's tableau, a vibrant display of women's empowerment and the promotion of cottage industries, has won the first prize at the Republic Day parade in India. The tableau emerged as the best among the 26 tableaus that participated, representing 16 states and 9 ministries.

A Grand Spectacle

The tableau was 45 feet long, 14 feet wide, and 16 feet high. It garnered public admiration for its depiction of the state's achievements in empowering women, and showcasing the rich handicraft and handloom sector. The presentation was a testament to the economic strength and empowerment of women in rural areas, brought to life through the intricate Raghurajpur paintings and various handicrafts.

A Team Effort

The creation of the tableau was a combined effort of a 32-person team, led by Gajendra Sahoo. This team included skilled carpenters, pattachitra painters, and artists, each a master of their craft. Their hard work and dedication translated into an exceptional tableau that highlighted the unique skills and artistic traditions of Odisha.

More Than Just a Tableau

The tableau was also made vibrant by a dance performance from a group of 14 children, adding an energetic aspect to the presentation. This performance, coupled with the tableau's design, provided a rich, visual narrative of the state's efforts in promoting women's empowerment and the growth of cottage industries.

Acknowledgment of Other States

The Gujarat tableau too received recognition, winning the top spot in the people's choice category. The Ministry of Culture's tableau was also awarded as the best among the participating ministries and departments, a testament to the high caliber of entries at the parade.