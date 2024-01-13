en English
Education

Odisha’s Cuttack District Celebrates Transformation of 80 High Schools under 5T Initiative

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Odisha’s Cuttack District Celebrates Transformation of 80 High Schools under 5T Initiative

The Cuttack district in Odisha witnessed a significant educational upgrade with the transformation of 80 high schools under the 5T initiative. A grand inauguration ceremony, held in Kalarabanka, a model village in the district, marked this momentous occasion. Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, led the event, receiving much acclaim for spearheading the transformative educational reforms.

High Profile Attendance at the Inauguration

Several dignitaries graced the event, including ministers, MLAs, MPs, the Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), and the District Magistrate. All attendees commended the 5T initiative for its transformative impact on the district’s education system. They collectively expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Patnaik and 5T Chairman VK Pandian for their leadership in this endeavour.

The Model Village of Kalarabanka

After the inauguration, the guests visited Kalarabanka. The village Samiti extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, who then embarked on a tour of the model village in battery-operated vehicles. Within the school premises, floral tributes were paid at the statues of Gandhiji and Gopabandhu.

Testimonies from the Ground

A highlight of the event was the speech by Ankita Priyadarshini, a Class X student from Kalarabanka High School. She shared her positive experiences stemming from the 5T transformation, providing a first-hand account of the initiative’s impact. The speeches by various government representatives underscored the success of the initiative in enhancing the educational infrastructure and environment in the district.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

