Odisha’s Chief Minister Inaugurates 327 Transformed Schools under 5T Initiative

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
In a significant move towards educational transformation, Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, inaugurated 327 schools across six districts on Saturday. These institutions have undergone considerable improvements under the state’s 5T Initiative, an ambitious project aimed at strengthening infrastructure across various sectors, including education, tourism, religious sites, and healthcare.

A New Era of Educational Excellence

The transformed schools now boast state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, advanced computer technology, and modern laboratories. These enhancements are designed to provide an ideal learning environment for students, fostering intellectual curiosity and academic growth. The districts benefiting from this phase of transformation include Malkangiri with 35 schools, Balasore with 76, Gajapati with 28, Dhenkanal with 63, Keonjhar with 45, and Cuttack with 80 schools.

Stepping Stone to a Broader Vision

Beyond this, it was revealed that the fourth phase of the transformation programme aims to renovate a total of 1,794 schools across Odisha. Prior to this, 6,883 schools have already been developed in earlier phases. The 5T Initiative is a testament to the state government’s commitment to creating a robust educational infrastructure and nurturing a generation of well-rounded, informed citizens.

Building a Strong Odisha

Official sources also revealed that the government has made provisions for a 15% reservation for students in medical and engineering institutions. This move, they claimed, is part of a broader vision to build a strong Odisha, where opportunities for educational advancement and professional success are accessible to all.

Inaugurating the schools through a virtual event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik marked a significant milestone in the journey towards educational excellence. His leadership and the state’s 5T Initiative continue to transform the landscape of education in Odisha, setting an inspiring precedent for the rest of the country.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

