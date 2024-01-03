Odisha’s Bolangir District Transformed by Completion of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project

A New Dawn for Bolangir District

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, a water infrastructure project that promises to herald a new dawn for the historically arid Bolangir district. The project, which has been long-stalled due to public and political opposition, is expected to irrigate nearly one lakh acres across 203 villages, benefiting 75,000 farmers and also serving the drinking water needs of the Bolangir Municipality and Patnagarh.

Reviving a Stalled Project

The Lower Suktel Irrigation Project had been stalled for over two decades. However, under the state’s 5T initiative which emphasizes teamwork, transparency, technology, time, and transformation, the project was revitalized and resumed in January 2021. The key figure in this revitalization was then secretary to the chief minister, V.K. Pandian, who expedited decisions, conducted field visits, and organized quarterly reviews.

Socio-Economic Advantages

The project offers immense potential benefits, including consistent agricultural employment, increased farm income, socio-economic advancement, and the potential to reverse migration patterns. In order to address the concerns of those affected by the project, authorities made concerted efforts to educate the public about these long-term socio-economic advantages. Generous compensation was provided, and provisions were made for resettlement colonies which include ample living space, infrastructure, community facilities, and skill development programs.

Furthermore, the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project is part of a series of major water infrastructure projects undertaken by the Patnaik government across various districts. Collectively, these projects aim to irrigate 3.64 lakh acres in the state, all with the goal of boosting agricultural productivity and regional development, thereby transforming the face of Odisha.