Odisha SSB Announces 2,064 Teaching Vacancies in Aided High Schools

In a significant announcement, the State Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha has issued a notice for the recruitment of teachers in non-government fully aided high schools across the state. The board has outlined a total of 2,064 vacancies open for applications from eligible candidates. The application process is scheduled to commence on 8 January 2024, with full details expected to be available from 1 pm on the same date.

Application and Selection Process

Candidates interested in these teaching positions can apply through the official website of the board, ssbodisha.ac. The end date for the online application process has been set for 11.45 pm on 7 February 2024, a revision from the previously indicated closing date of 2 February 2024. The selection process will comprise a written exam, academic weightage consideration, and document verification. The exam date is estimated to be in March or April 2024.

Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale

As per the notification, candidates qualified in B.Ed/ Degree are eligible to apply for these teaching positions. Detailed information regarding other eligibility criteria like age limit, and other specifics, are yet to be released. The basic pay for the teaching positions is indicated to range from Rs. 56,900 to Rs. 1,77,500 per month.

Ensuring Accurate Information

Given the discrepancy in the closing date of the application process, it becomes crucial for candidates to check the official website for accurate information. The board is expected to release complete details about the selection process and other related aspects when the registration process begins in January 2024.

The announcement of these teaching vacancies in Odisha serves as a significant opportunity for qualified individuals seeking to contribute to the educational landscape of the state. As the application process gets underway, candidates are advised to stay updated on the proceedings and ensure all requirements are duly met.