Odisha Public Service Commission Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for Post Graduate Teachers

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has initiated a massive recruitment drive, aiming to fill 1375 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions. Candidates interested in these vacancies can submit their applications through the OPSC’s official website until March 2, 2024. The application process is currently underway, and of the total vacancies, a substantial 461 are reserved for female applicants.

Eligibility and Application Process

To be considered for the roles, applicants must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 38 years. Highlighting its commitment towards inclusivity, OPSC has specifically reserved 53 positions for Persons with Disability, 41 for ex-servicemen, and 14 for sports persons. Aspiring candidates must ensure their eligibility by cross-verifying the criteria outlined in the OPSC PGT Notification 2024 PDF available on the official website.

As part of the application process, candidates are required to fill out an online form, upload the necessary documents, and submit the form. It’s also strongly recommended to retain a printout of the application form for future reference. In a move that is likely to encourage more applications, OPSC has waived off any examination fee for this recruitment.

Selection Process and Job Details

The selection process comprises a written examination followed by a Personality Test. Candidates who successfully clear these stages will be designated as temporary employees under Pay Level 10. These positions, however, are likely to transition into permanent roles, subject to performance and other criteria.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies across various disciplines within the Department of School and Mass Education in Odisha. The comprehensive list of subject-specific vacancies, qualifications, age limits, and the application process can be accessed via the official website.

A Significant Step by OPSC

This recruitment drive marks a significant step by the OPSC, particularly in its efforts to boost female representation in the education sector. The decision to reserve 461 positions specifically for women is a noteworthy move towards achieving gender parity in the sector. This recruitment drive is anticipated to significantly enhance the quality of education and contribute to the overall development of Odisha’s education ecosystem.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

