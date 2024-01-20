Odisha Paves the Way for Sustainable Development with In-Stream Storage Structures

The Odisha government has embarked on an ambitious journey to construct in-stream storage structures across various districts in a bid to support sustainable development. The initiative, unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, underlines the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and environmental protection.

Reshaping Odisha's Landscape

With a budget of Rs 4,600 crore, the government laid the foundation for 19 such structures in 13 districts. The projects, part of a larger plan established in 2020 with a total expenditure of Rs 11,700 crore, aim at boosting the agricultural sector and contributing to the state's prosperity. Aside from benefiting farmers, the projects are poised to improve the drinking water supply, elevate groundwater levels, and aid in flood control. Furthermore, the plan promises a boost to fish farming and animal husbandry sectors.

A People-Centric Approach

Naveen Patnaik, during the event, emphasized that these projects were initiated based on public opinion and participation, ensuring that no one would be displaced due to the constructions. The plan's people-centric approach, coupled with the government's commitment to sustainable development and environmental balance, has garnered support from several quarters. Both the Water Resources Minister, Tukuni Sahu, and the Food Supply Minister, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, have expressed their approval for the initiative.

Boosting Farmers' Confidence

The Chief Minister also highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of farmers in the state, including initiatives like the Kalia Yojana, provision of interest-free loans, and payment of crop insurance premiums. These steps are aimed at boosting farmers' confidence and contributing to the state's prosperity. The government has already launched 72 such projects in three phases, demonstrating a strong commitment to the farming community and the state's sustainable development.