Odisha Implements ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools

In a decisive move to secure the safety of residential school students, the Odisha government has enacted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards sexual offences. Emanating from the SC and ST Development (SSD) Department, the policy is a response to the disconcerting rise in sexual abuse cases in tribal residential schools. The government’s stance is clear: any teaching or non-teaching staff found guilty of such offences will face severe repercussions, including potential dismissal from service under the Odisha Civil Services Rules.

A Call to Action

The decision comes in the wake of a report by ‘The Hindu’ that shed light on the alarming prevalence of sexual abuse in boarding schools for tribal students. These instances of abuse have severely demotivated first-generation learners. With the revelation that the state has recorded 22 cases of sexual assaults against girls in tribal residential schools over the past five years, the need for this policy is undeniable. Among the accused are 13 headmasters and four teachers, a distressing insight into the individuals entrusted with the education and safety of these students.

Proactive Measures

On a practical level, the SSD department has initiated training for all staff members on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and safety guidelines. Additional measures include health screenings for students after vacations, the introduction of lady matrons in girls’ hostels, and stringent monitoring of visitors to ensure a safe environment. The government has also provided smart phones in girls’ hostels to facilitate the reporting of complaints, and a toll-free number is now available for students to communicate any issues they may encounter.

Driving Change

The ‘zero tolerance’ policy is the government’s direct response to the distressing trend of sexual assaults in residential school hostels. It is a significant step towards the protection of students and the eradication of sexual offences in educational institutions. By implementing such rigorous measures, the Odisha government is sending a clear message: the safety and welfare of students is a non-negotiable priority.