Odisha Govt Forms Elite Panel for Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar Audit, Led by Ex-SC Judge

In a significant move to ensure transparency and safeguard the treasures of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has established a high-level committee. This step comes as a response to the long-standing need for an inventory of the temple's Ratna Bhandar, a repository of invaluable ornaments, jewelry, and other valuables dedicated to the deities. The committee is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat and includes distinguished members from various sectors.

A Committee of Diverse Experts

The 12-member committee boasts a blend of expertise and authority, ensuring a comprehensive audit process. Eminent heart surgeon Ramakant Panda has been named the deputy chairman, bringing his analytical skills to the table. The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) serves as the member convener, ensuring seamless coordination. Other notable members include former chairman and managing director of Allahabad Bank Bidhubhusan Samal, chartered accountant A K Sabat, Puri king Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, a representative of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), servitors' representatives, and the deputy chief administrator of SJTA. This diverse assembly underscores the government's commitment to a meticulous and unbiased audit.

Historical Context and the Urgency for Audit

The Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, a storied treasure trove, has not undergone an inventory since 1978. According to the temple's official chronicle, Madala Panji, significant contributions were made to the treasury over centuries, including a donation of nearly 1.5 quintals of gold by King Anangabhima Deva. The last physical examination attempt in 2018 was thwarted due to the untraceable keys of the Ratna Bhandar's inner chamber, causing public uproar and leading to the formation of a judicial commission. The urgent need for this audit is not only to account for the valuables but to preserve the sanctity and heritage of the temple.

Looking Forward

The formation of this committee represents a crucial step towards ensuring accountability and safeguarding the temple's wealth. By bringing together experts from various fields, the Odisha government aims to conduct a thorough and transparent audit of the Ratna Bhandar. This endeavor not only honors the temple's rich history but also instills a sense of trust and security among devotees and stakeholders. As the committee embarks on this monumental task, the outcomes could set a precedent for the management of religious treasures across India.