Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Urges Broadened Vision for State’s Development

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, in his first interaction with the media after assuming office, urged the people of the state to broaden their vision for the state’s development. He asserted that Odisha, being rich in natural resources, is not a poor state, but has the potential to transform into a developed region. He urged a shift in the mindset of the poor and middle-class, which he sees as a catalyst for this transformation.

Das’s Vision for Odisha

In his visits to 17 out of the 30 districts in the state, Das observed the simplicity and contentment of the people with modest achievements. However, he stressed the necessity of keeping pace with a rapidly evolving world. Das, who was sworn in as the 26th governor of Odisha in October of the previous year, has been actively engaging with the citizens of the state, gathering their feedback to aid in the state’s development.

Education as a Priority

One of the significant concerns raised by Das was the high school dropout rate in the state. He revealed that Odisha has a concerning 49 percent dropout rate, a statistic that warrants immediate attention. Das called for collective efforts from the government and individuals to address this issue, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing education and encouraging children to attend school.

A Commitment to the People

Demonstrating his commitment to the people of Odisha, Das reaffirmed that he gathers and forwards feedback on central and state government matters for further action. His role as the Governor is not just a ceremonial position, but a platform to foster the development of the state and uplift the lives of its people.