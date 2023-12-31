en English
India

Odisha Government’s Green Initiative: Jute Bags to Replace Plastic for NFSA, SFSA Beneficiaries

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
Odisha Government's Green Initiative: Jute Bags to Replace Plastic for NFSA, SFSA Beneficiaries

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, the government of Odisha has kickstarted an ambitious initiative by issuing a tender for nearly 2 crore jute shopping bags. These eco-friendly carriers will be given to about 96 lakh beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Support for Food Security Activities (SFSA) schemes. These beneficiaries, who receive food grains through the public distribution system (PDS), will now have a sustainable alternative to plastic bags. The initiative, estimated to cost around ₹240 crore, aims to combat the harmful impact of plastic bags on the environment by promoting the use of biodegradable jute bags.

Odisha’s Battle Against Plastic Pollution

The move is in line with Odisha’s ongoing efforts to curb plastic waste. The state has already enforced bans on polythene bags of specific sizes and certain single-use plastic items. Yet, the battle against plastic waste is far from over. Despite these bans, the state grapples with the issue of unmanaged plastic waste, a significant portion of which remains unprocessed.

Environmentalists Applaud the Move, Call for More

Environmentalists have lauded the jute bag initiative, viewing it as a positive step towards curbing plastic pollution. However, they emphasize the need for more stringent enforcement of plastic usage restrictions. They argue that curbing the production and use of single-use plastics is equally important. The environmental threats posed by non-biodegradable plastics are severe and varied, including soil fertility reduction, drainage obstruction, and potential harm to livestock and human health.

Jute Bags: A Step Forward, Not the Ultimate Solution

The shift to jute bags is undeniably a progressive move. Yet, it is not the panacea for the plastic pollution problem. As the state of Odisha and indeed, the world, continues to grapple with plastic waste, initiatives like these serve as a reminder that every step, no matter how small, counts.

India Sustainability
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

