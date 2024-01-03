Odisha Government Stipulates January 31 Deadline for Annual Property Statement Submission

Marking a critical move towards transparency and accountability, the Odisha Government in India has issued a decisive directive. By the stipulated deadline of January 31, all government employees, spanning from Group D to Group A, are required to submit their annual property statements. The submission process is to be facilitated through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal, ensuring a streamlined and efficient procedure.

Compliance with the Odisha Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules-2021

The call for the submission of property declarations is in line with the Odisha Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules-2021. Under this mandate, servants of the government are required to present a detailed account of their assets. This includes both movable and immovable properties, along with their respective values. The objective behind this requirement is to promote transparency, integrity, and accountability among public servants, serving as a deterrent against the misuse of public office for private gain.

Emphasizing the Importance of Timely Submission

The directive was communicated via a formal letter dispatched by Sashank Sekhar Dash, the Additional Secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievances Department. Addressed to all department heads, regional deputy commissioners (RDCs), and district collectors, the letter underscored the necessity of submitting the property statements within the given timeframe. Dash urged the recipients of the letter to ensure that employees under their supervision are adequately informed of this obligation and adhere to it promptly.

Ensuring Accountability in Public Office

The requirement of property statement submission is an effective mechanism to detect and deter illicit enrichment and corruption in public office. By making this a compulsory annual exercise, the Odisha Government aims to reinforce ethical standards among its employees, while fostering an environment of trust and transparency. It is a pivotal step in maintaining the integrity of public services, setting a commendable example for other administrative bodies to follow.

