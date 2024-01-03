Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A Boost for Research Talents

The Odisha government has taken a significant step to foster the state’s research capabilities, launching the Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test (MRFT). This ambitious initiative aims to identify and support exceptional talents in public universities across the state, with a focus on bolstering their research potential.

Attracting Research Talents

The inaugural MRFT has garnered significant interest, with 7,231 candidates registering to take the test. The number of paid participants stands at 3,876, demonstrating the program’s appeal amongst budding researchers. The fellowship offers an attractive grant of Rs 30,000 per month for four years to the selected 300 candidates, thus facilitating their pursuit of a PhD in the state’s public universities.

Eligibility and Test Structure

To ensure the selection of highly qualified candidates, the eligibility criteria necessitate both a bachelor’s and master’s degree with first division or equivalent in the relevant subjects. The State Selection Board (SSB), under the higher education department, will conduct the MRFT. The test date will be announced ten days prior to the examination, giving the candidates ample preparation time.

Assessing Research Aptitude and Knowledge

The MRFT is structured to assess a wide range of skills, including research aptitude, domain knowledge, clarity in communication, logical reasoning, and analytical thinking. This comprehensive evaluation will be facilitated through a two-hour multiple-choice question (MCQ) test divided into two parts. The first part focuses on research aptitude, general knowledge, and logical reasoning, accounting for 30 marks, while the second part assesses subject knowledge and analytical abilities, carrying 70 marks. This balanced structure ensures a thorough evaluation of the candidates’ capabilities, promising a bright future for research in Odisha.