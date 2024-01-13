Odisha Girl Reunites with Mother After a Decade-long Separation

In a moving turn of events, a 13-year-old girl from a remote village in Odisha was reunited with her mother after an agonizing decade of separation. The mother, wrongfully ostracized from her community on accusations of witchcraft, found refuge in an Ashram in Puducherry, leaving her daughter to endure a life of neglect in the Mayurbhanj area of Odisha.

Witchcraft Accusations and Exile

The mother, unable to communicate in any language but Odia, was compelled into a life of solitude. Her husband’s untimely death had led to her being labeled a witch, resulting in her exile. This left the daughter in the custody of her father and brother, who neglected her. Consequently, she was placed in a Child Care Institute in Baripada.

A Ray of Hope: Reunion Facilitated

Despite the mother’s efforts, she failed to locate her daughter until a hint of Tamil language proficiency enabled her to share her plight. An empathetic employee at the Ashram took the initiative to reach out to the Mayurbhanj district child protection officer. This pivotal move by the Ashram worker led to the involvement of the Women and Child Development Department of Odisha, which facilitated the reunion of the mother-daughter duo.

‘God’s Best Gift’

The reunion of the mother and daughter was nothing short of a miracle. The girl, filled with joy and relief, described her mother’s return as ‘God’s best gift.’ Despite the daunting reality of their past, their reunion marked a new chapter in their lives, filled with hope and happiness. The mother is now planning to take her daughter back after she completes her 10th standard examination.