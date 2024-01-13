en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Odisha Girl Reunites with Mother After a Decade-long Separation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Odisha Girl Reunites with Mother After a Decade-long Separation

In a moving turn of events, a 13-year-old girl from a remote village in Odisha was reunited with her mother after an agonizing decade of separation. The mother, wrongfully ostracized from her community on accusations of witchcraft, found refuge in an Ashram in Puducherry, leaving her daughter to endure a life of neglect in the Mayurbhanj area of Odisha.

Witchcraft Accusations and Exile

The mother, unable to communicate in any language but Odia, was compelled into a life of solitude. Her husband’s untimely death had led to her being labeled a witch, resulting in her exile. This left the daughter in the custody of her father and brother, who neglected her. Consequently, she was placed in a Child Care Institute in Baripada.

A Ray of Hope: Reunion Facilitated

Despite the mother’s efforts, she failed to locate her daughter until a hint of Tamil language proficiency enabled her to share her plight. An empathetic employee at the Ashram took the initiative to reach out to the Mayurbhanj district child protection officer. This pivotal move by the Ashram worker led to the involvement of the Women and Child Development Department of Odisha, which facilitated the reunion of the mother-daughter duo.

‘God’s Best Gift’

The reunion of the mother and daughter was nothing short of a miracle. The girl, filled with joy and relief, described her mother’s return as ‘God’s best gift.’ Despite the daunting reality of their past, their reunion marked a new chapter in their lives, filled with hope and happiness. The mother is now planning to take her daughter back after she completes her 10th standard examination.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
56 seconds ago
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration
On the joyous occasion of the Sankranti and Pongal festivals, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and Telangana. The festivals, which are a vibrant part of the Indian cultural fabric, are celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the nation. This year, however, the
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
6 mins ago
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
10 mins ago
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
Severe Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India, Disrupting Transport and Dropping Temperatures
2 mins ago
Severe Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India, Disrupting Transport and Dropping Temperatures
Berhampur Surgeon Receives Life Sentence for Gruesome Murder
3 mins ago
Berhampur Surgeon Receives Life Sentence for Gruesome Murder
Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management
5 mins ago
Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
35 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
45 seconds
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
2 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
2 mins
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
5 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
5 mins
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
8 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
8 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app