Odisha Cracks Down on Wildlife Selfies: 7-Year Jail Term for Violators

In a significant move to protect wildlife in Odisha, authorities have announced stringent measures against individuals taking selfies or photographs with wild animals without authorization. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda has issued a directive to forest officials, emphasizing the imperative to safeguard the region's biodiversity and uphold the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This development underscores the growing concern over the impact of human activities on wildlife conservation.

Advertisment

Upholding Wildlife Protection Laws

In his communication to the divisional forest officers and deputy directors, Mr. Nanda highlighted the increasing trend of individuals posting their encounters with wild animals on social media platforms. These actions not only disrupt the natural behaviors and life cycles of wildlife but also contravene the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The legislation provides for up to seven years of imprisonment for such offenses, reflecting the seriousness with which the state is addressing this issue. The directive aims to deter potential offenders by making examples of those attempting to gain social media fame at the expense of wildlife wellbeing.

Guidelines and Awareness Campaigns

Advertisment

Recognizing the importance of public cooperation in wildlife conservation, the PCCF has advised that individuals wishing to photograph wildlife must seek prior permission from forest authorities in accordance with existing laws and guidelines. To facilitate this, helpline numbers will be prominently displayed at various points and on social media, encouraging the public to contribute to wildlife protection efforts. Forest officials have also been tasked with spreading awareness about the legal and ecological implications of interacting with wildlife, aiming to foster a culture of respect and responsibility towards natural habitats.

Community Engagement and Enforcement

The initiative extends beyond legal measures, seeking to engage the community in wildlife conservation. By educating the public on the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful distance from wild animals, authorities hope to minimize disturbances to wildlife and prevent potential conflicts. Enforcement of the new regulations will be strict, with officials vigilant against violations. This approach underscores the balance between enjoying nature's beauty and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

As Odisha takes a firm stand against wildlife selfies, the message is clear: conservation must take precedence over momentary social media recognition. The initiative not only aims to protect wildlife but also to cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of the natural world among the public. By fostering a respectful coexistence with nature, the state aspires to lead by example in the broader effort to safeguard our planet's biodiversity.