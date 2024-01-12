en English
Education

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils Transformed High Schools Under 5T Initiative

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
In a significant stride for education in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has unveiled the transformation of 149 high schools in Ganjam district. This development is part of the fourth phase of the state’s ambitious 5T initiative. In addition to Ganjam, high schools in four other districts, namely Kendrapada, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Jharsuguda, have also been transformed, bringing the total number of schools revamped to 389 in this phase. This initiative has, to date, led to the transformation of 522 high schools in Ganjam district alone, with 373 schools inaugurated in the previous three phases last year.

5T Initiative: A Leap Forward in Education

The 5T initiative, with its focus on improving infrastructure, is ushering in a new era of advanced education in Odisha. Funded by an investment of approximately Rs 1 crore per school, the transformation includes the creation of smart classrooms, e-libraries, and modern science labs. Additionally, the initiative prioritizes the provision of safe drinking water, hygienic toilets, and enhanced sports facilities. The schools also sport thematic and educational paintings on their walls, adding a visual appeal to the learning environment.

Impact on Students and Communities

The initiative is not just about upgrading facilities. It is about fostering pride and aspiration among students. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu emphasized this objective, highlighting the project’s potential to inspire students and prepare them for a bright future. Furthermore, the initiative includes a 15% reservation for students in medical and engineering institutions, thus ensuring a pathway to higher education for many.

Community Involvement in Transformation

The transformation is not an isolated government effort. It has involved the community at every step, including local governing bodies, school committees, and alumni associations. This participatory approach has ensured that the initiative caters to the unique needs of each school and community, thereby making the transformation more meaningful and impactful.

As the 5T initiative moves into its fifth phase, it aims to transform all remaining high schools in the district, continuing its mission to redefine education in Odisha and prepare its students for a bright, promising future.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

