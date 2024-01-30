Odisha Cabinet Reverses Land Transfer Regulation Amendment, Introduces LABHA for Tribal Welfare

The Odisha Cabinet, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has reversed a notable cabinet decision concerning the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956. This regulation, a pivotal piece of legislation, pertains to the transfer of land rights from Scheduled Tribes to non-tribals. The initial decision to amend this regulation was made on November 14, 2023. However, after comprehensive reconsideration, the cabinet has elected to revoke the amendment proposal.

Reconsideration and Withdrawal

This turn of events follows the recommendation for reconsideration by the Tribes Advisory Council, catalyzed by mounting pressure from various factions. The Odisha Cabinet has made a definitive stand by withdrawing the earlier decision, a move that would have enabled tribals to relinquish their land to non-tribals by amending the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property By Scheduled Tribes Regulation.

Introduction of LABHA

Simultaneously, the cabinet has endorsed a new scheme - Laghu Bana Jatiya Drabya Kraya (LABHA), devised to benefit approximately one crore tribal populace. Among the benefits of LABHA is a 100% state-funded minimum support price for minor forest produce (MFP). This new scheme is indicative of the government’s commitment to tribal welfare and development.

Enhancement of Tribal Languages and Inclusion of Communities

Further, the cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of a Commission for the Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Languages of Scheduled Tribes of Odisha. This initiative underscores the state's recognition and respect for tribal languages and cultures. The cabinet has also passed a resolution for the inclusion of 169 communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of Odisha, and for the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Kui, and Saora languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The press briefing about this pivotal cabinet decision was conducted by Minister Sudam Marndi, Minister Jagannath Saraka, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, and Principal Secretary for ST&SC Development, Smt Roopa Roshan Sahu, following the cabinet meeting.