OC Academy: Upskilling Medical Professionals through Ed-Tech

The OC Academy, a burgeoning ed-tech platform based in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, has made a promising entry into the educational technology sector. Launched in April 2023, the platform is designed to provide a unique upskilling opportunity for medical professionals through Post Graduate (PG) certification and PG diploma courses.

Enriching Medical Practice

These meticulously crafted courses aim to enhance the knowledge and skills of experienced doctors, whether they're in general practice or specialized fields such as cardiology. The platform's goal is simple yet profound: to foster a learning environment that can propel medical practitioners' patient care capabilities to new heights.

Global Partnerships and Financial Projections

The OC Academy has formed strategic alliances with an array of national and international institutions. These include three reputed UK universities and various hospitals in India. This symbiosis enables them to offer a unique blend of online learning and hands-on, skill-based experiences. The company is currently in its first financial year and projects to close FY24 with an impressive gross revenue of Rs 7-8 crore. Their ambition doesn't stop there, with a target of touching Rs 40-50 crore by FY25, and turning profitable by the conclusion of FY26.

Student Enrolment and Course Pricing

Since its inception, the OC Academy has garnered 45 global partnerships and enrolled approximately 3,500 eager students across its courses. This includes 200 ambitious individuals who have opted for PG diploma courses, with the remainder enrolled in certification courses. The pricing for these courses is competitive, ranging from Rs 10,000-15,000 for certifications to Rs three-four lakh for diplomas. The platform operates on a sharing model with its international partners, acquiring compensation per student enrolled. In some instances, they directly charge students and share a percentage of the fee with the partnering university. The cost of customer acquisition comes around to Rs 10,000 per student, a testament to the platform's efficient marketing strategies.