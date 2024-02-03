OBEETEE Carpets: Preserving Ancient Craftsmanship and Pioneering in Luxury Home Decor

Founded in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur, in 1920, OBEETEE Carpets stands as a testament to India's rich craftsmanship heritage. With a legacy spanning over a century, the company is one of the largest and oldest handwoven rug companies globally. Its CEO, Angelique Dhama, carries forward the brand's rich history and its significant role in the luxury carpet industry.

Preservation of an Ancient Craft

OBEETEE's origins can be traced back to the 16th century, during Emperor Jahangir's reign. The company was established post-World War I by British founders FH Oakley, FH Bowden, and JAL Taylor. Recognizing the expertise of local craftsmen, they employed them, thus preserving the ancient craft of hand-weaving and hand-knotting. Today, OBEETEE employs 25,000 artisans in India and the US.

Opulence and Artistry

Known for their opulence, OBEETEE's hand-woven rugs are a reflection of centuries-old craftsmanship. Using high-quality wool and a palette of over 4,000 color-fast shades, the company ensures exquisite detail in its products. The process of creating each rug is a painstaking one, taking weeks to months and involving a significant number of artisans.

Embracing the Present and Looking to the Future

Post-COVID-19, the market has seen a shift towards high-end luxury in home decor, a trend that OBEETEE caters to with its luxury home decor items. With collections that include collaborations with leading Indian designers and a premium range titled 'Chroma People', OBEETEE is a name synonymous with luxury. The 'Revisiting Classics' collection, which features traditional Persian techniques, stands out for its opulence and grandeur.

Despite challenges, OBEETEE Carpets has experienced growth and achieved significant milestones, including prestigious collaborations and accreditations highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. The company has plans to expand globally, with flagship stores in Indian cities and ambitions to enter the UAE and Riyadh markets. In addition, OBEETEE is diversifying into other decor categories, including cushions and furniture, while continuing collaborations to blend Indian craftsmanship with modern design.