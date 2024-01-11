en English
Education

Oakridge International School Celebrates its Legacy at Inaugural Alumni Meet 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Oakridge International School Celebrates its Legacy at Inaugural Alumni Meet 2023

On a recent date that will be etched in the annals of its vibrant history, Oakridge International School, Bachupally, hosted its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023. The hallowed hallways of the school echoed with the laughter and stories of past students, faculty, and staff, as they reminisced and celebrated shared experiences and achievements. More than a reunion, the event served as a testament to the school’s enduring legacy and the far-reaching impacts of its alumni.

Address by the Principal: Shaping Leaders, Instilling Values

The meeting was animated by an inspiring address by the principal, Ms. Baljeet Oberoi. She emphasized the school’s instrumental role in moulding leaders and instilling core values of integrity, innovation, and global citizenship. Oberoi expressed immense pride in the achievements of the school’s alumni, asserting that their success is a testament to the school’s dedication to holistic education.

Felicitation Ceremony: Honoring the Accomplishments of Alumni

The event saw a felicitation ceremony led by senior faculty member, Sreedhar Mannam, that recognized the accomplishments of the alumni. This ceremony underscored the school’s commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of its past students, further reinforcing its ethos of encouraging and celebrating success.

Alumni Testimonials: The School Influence

Adding to the occasion’s warmth, notable alumni, such as Navya Kukreja and Simran Panda, shared their experiences and insights. They spoke about how the school influenced their personal and professional trajectories and praised the institution for its unwavering commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The event culminated in a vote of thanks, followed by a lively party, demonstrating the school’s enduring dedication to its students, both past and present. As one of the top international schools in Hyderabad, Oakridge International School offers an IB and CBSE curriculum as part of Nord Anglia Education, a network of schools globally. Its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023 not only celebrated its past students but also underscored its commitment to continuous excellence.

Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

