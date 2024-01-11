Oakridge International School Celebrates its Legacy at Inaugural Alumni Meet 2023

On a recent date that will be etched in the annals of its vibrant history, Oakridge International School, Bachupally, hosted its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023. The hallowed hallways of the school echoed with the laughter and stories of past students, faculty, and staff, as they reminisced and celebrated shared experiences and achievements. More than a reunion, the event served as a testament to the school’s enduring legacy and the far-reaching impacts of its alumni.

Address by the Principal: Shaping Leaders, Instilling Values

The meeting was animated by an inspiring address by the principal, Ms. Baljeet Oberoi. She emphasized the school’s instrumental role in moulding leaders and instilling core values of integrity, innovation, and global citizenship. Oberoi expressed immense pride in the achievements of the school’s alumni, asserting that their success is a testament to the school’s dedication to holistic education.

Felicitation Ceremony: Honoring the Accomplishments of Alumni

The event saw a felicitation ceremony led by senior faculty member, Sreedhar Mannam, that recognized the accomplishments of the alumni. This ceremony underscored the school’s commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of its past students, further reinforcing its ethos of encouraging and celebrating success.

Alumni Testimonials: The School Influence

Adding to the occasion’s warmth, notable alumni, such as Navya Kukreja and Simran Panda, shared their experiences and insights. They spoke about how the school influenced their personal and professional trajectories and praised the institution for its unwavering commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The event culminated in a vote of thanks, followed by a lively party, demonstrating the school’s enduring dedication to its students, both past and present. As one of the top international schools in Hyderabad, Oakridge International School offers an IB and CBSE curriculum as part of Nord Anglia Education, a network of schools globally. Its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023 not only celebrated its past students but also underscored its commitment to continuous excellence.