Nykaa Unveils Best in Beauty Awards: Setting a New Benchmark in Beauty Industry

India's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, Nykaa, has unveiled an exciting new initiative: the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards. This digital beauty awards platform aims to celebrate the pinnacle of excellence, innovation, and consumer trust in the rapidly evolving beauty industry. Both global and homegrown beauty brands will be recognized, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of the modern beauty landscape.

Global Recognition, Local Impact

Unlike conventional beauty awards, the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards will involve a comprehensive panel of industry experts, influencers, and beauty professionals in the evaluation process, ensuring a balanced and informed assessment. The public will also have an integral role in determining the winners. The voting period commences in March 2024, spanning two months, with the announcement of the winners slated for June 2024.

Categories for Every Aspect of Beauty

The awards cover a broad spectrum of categories, encompassing makeup, skin, hair, fragrances, and bath & body. More specific categories like the Most Innovative Brand and Best New Launch will also be featured, shedding light on the brands pushing boundaries in the industry.

A Platform for Homegrown Brands

One of the standout aspects of the awards is the Homegrown Hero Award. This unique category will offer the winning local brand Rupees One Crore worth of marketing support from Nykaa, a significant boost for burgeoning brands vying for wider recognition and market reach.

Beauty with Purpose

Going beyond aesthetics, the Beauty with Purpose category aims to honour brands that focus on consumer well-being and also consider the health of the planet and society. This is a reflection of Nykaa's commitment to promoting brands that align with the modern consumer's drive for ethical, sustainable, and conscientious beauty choices.

Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, Anchit Nayar, expressed his excitement about the awards, highlighting their potential to set a new benchmark of excellence in the beauty industry. Previous consumer choice awards by Nykaa have recognized renowned brands like Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, and Kay Beauty, underscoring the platform's track record of celebrating the best in beauty.