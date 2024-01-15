en English
en English
Business

Nuvama Forecasts 38% Upside in Arvind Fashions: Emphasizes the Strength of the Company’s Portfolio

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Nuvama, a brokerage firm, has recently commenced coverage on Arvind Fashions with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of 660, projecting a 38 percent upside in the stock within the next year. The fashion house, which includes illustrious brands such as U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine in its portfolio, is anticipated to benefit from India’s ongoing premiumisation drive and the upsurge in per capita income.

Rising Trend in Stock and Performance

Arvind Fashions has seen an impressive 18 percent surge in January following a 7 percent drop in December. Over the past year, the stock has escalated by 44 percent. In addition to this, the company’s focus on operational efficiencies and portfolio rationalisation has resulted in superior margins and return ratios.

Nuvama’s Expectations

Nuvama foresees a revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent and 22 percent respectively (excluding Sephora) from FY23-26. This growth is predicted to be propelled by retail footprint expansion, margin expansion, and the company’s venture into adjacent categories. In the September quarter, Arvind Fashions reported a 32 percent rise in net profit at 37 crore and a 7.2 percent increase in revenue from operations. The company’s EBITDA grew by 26.8 percent, and the gross margin expanded by approximately 510 basis points.

Outlook and Projections

The brokerage is upbeat about the company’s brand portfolio, consolidation strategies, and improving operating metrics. They anticipate the company to achieve a 91 percent profit after tax (PAT) CAGR over FY23-26, with return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on equity (RoE) reaching 23 percent and 20 percent respectively by FY26. Currently, Arvind Fashions is trading at 467.20, a 2.95% decrease compared to its previous closing price of 481.40. The fashion house has yielded a 17.59% return this year and 10.80% in the last 5 days.

Business Fashion India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

