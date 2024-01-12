Nuclear Microreactors: A Game Changer for India’s Clean Energy

In a country where 90% of power in certain regions comes from diesel generators, nuclear microreactors are emerging as a game-changer. The Lakshadweep islands are poised to benefit from this wind of change. These small-scale nuclear reactors are being heralded as the next step towards generating climate-friendly electricity, shifting away from polluting diesel generators. Junior Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, has thrown his weight behind the potential of these atomic power plants for clean energy.

India’s First Indigenous Microreactor

The Indian Youth Nuclear Society is spearheading the creation of India’s first indigenous microreactor. This 10 MWe capacity microreactor is a blueprint of safety and efficiency. Not only is it free from radiological risks, but its construction timeline of two years also makes it a swift and efficient solution. The transportability by rail or road further enhances its applicability.

These microreactors are not just generators of electricity but are versatile in their uses, extending to green hydrogen generation and desalination. They can operate for up to 15 years before needing refueling, making them a reliable source of power.

Capitalizing on Thorium

Aligning with the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives, these microreactors will utilize thorium as fuel. Thorium is a resource that India has in abundance. Therefore, leveraging this resource for nuclear power generation bolsters the country’s self-reliance in energy production.

Future of Nuclear Energy in India

Despite nuclear energy contributing a minor share to India’s total energy production (3.1%), the government has recognized its potential. The approval for the construction of 10 pressurized Heavy Water Reactors by 2031 is a testament to this recognition.

Microreactors offer a plethora of advantages. Inherent safety, autonomous operation, long refueling cycles, and higher temperatures suitable for applications like hydrogen production make them a promising option. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness, due to lower initial investment and shorter connection time to the grid, can result in faster returns on investment. Thus, they offer a promising path towards a cleaner, more efficient energy future for India.