NTPC Limited Engineer Recruitment 2023: 100 Vacancies across Various Disciplines

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
NTPC Limited Engineer Recruitment 2023: 100 Vacancies across Various Disciplines

NTPC Limited, the premier public sector power corporation in India, has announced its Engineer Recruitment Drive for 2023. The recruitment initiative is aimed at filling a total of 100 distinguished positions across various engineering disciplines. These are strategically categorized under Electrical Erection (30 positions), Mechanical Erection (35 positions), and Civil Construction (35 positions).

(Read Also: Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels)

Eligibility and Application Procedure

The recruitment drive targets candidates specializing in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Production, and Civil/Construction. Prospective candidates are required to hold a BE/BTech degree in the relevant engineering field, with a minimum score of 50% marks from a recognized university or institution.

The application window commenced on December 20, 2023, and is set to close on January 3, 2024. Aspiring engineers must apply through the official NTPC Limited website. The application fee for candidates from General, EWS, and OBC categories is set at Rs 300. However, SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and female applicants are exempted from the fee, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

(Read Also: India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis: Food Security and Farmers at Risk)

Job Specifications and Remuneration

Successful candidates will be offered an attractive salary range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000, placing them in the E2 grade/ID scale. The recruitment process is comprehensive, ensuring that the most capable and efficient engineers are chosen for the esteemed positions. The selection process includes strict scrutiny of academic qualifications and a rigorous set of tests to evaluate the candidate’s aptitude and skillset.

Further details about the recruitment drive, including the specific requirements for each post and the complete selection process, can be accessed on the official NTPC Limited website.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

