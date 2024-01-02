NTPC Limited Engineer Recruitment 2023: 100 Vacancies across Various Disciplines

NTPC Limited, the premier public sector power corporation in India, has announced its Engineer Recruitment Drive for 2023. The recruitment initiative is aimed at filling a total of 100 distinguished positions across various engineering disciplines. These are strategically categorized under Electrical Erection (30 positions), Mechanical Erection (35 positions), and Civil Construction (35 positions).

Eligibility and Application Procedure

The recruitment drive targets candidates specializing in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Production, and Civil/Construction. Prospective candidates are required to hold a BE/BTech degree in the relevant engineering field, with a minimum score of 50% marks from a recognized university or institution.

The application window commenced on December 20, 2023, and is set to close on January 3, 2024. Aspiring engineers must apply through the official NTPC Limited website. The application fee for candidates from General, EWS, and OBC categories is set at Rs 300. However, SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and female applicants are exempted from the fee, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

Job Specifications and Remuneration

Successful candidates will be offered an attractive salary range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000, placing them in the E2 grade/ID scale. The recruitment process is comprehensive, ensuring that the most capable and efficient engineers are chosen for the esteemed positions. The selection process includes strict scrutiny of academic qualifications and a rigorous set of tests to evaluate the candidate’s aptitude and skillset.

Further details about the recruitment drive, including the specific requirements for each post and the complete selection process, can be accessed on the official NTPC Limited website.

