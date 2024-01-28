NTPC Limited Earns Top Employer Title in India for 2024

In a significant recognition of its organizational commitment and progressive HR policies, NTPC Limited has clinched the Top Employer title in India for 2024. The accolade, proudly awarded by the globally respected Top Employers Institute, acknowledges NTPC's unfaltering dedication towards fostering an empowering work environment.

Top Employers Institute: A Benchmark of Excellence

The Top Employers Institute, with a reputable history of over 33 years, is renowned for its unflinching endorsement of HR best practices. The organization serves as a crucial link connecting top employers worldwide, enhancing work experiences through rigorous certification and benchmarking processes.

A Rigorous Journey to the Top

To secure this esteemed certification, NTPC embarked on a comprehensive pathway, which entailed completion of an HR Best Practice Survey, followed by extensive validation and a stringent audit. The survey meticulously evaluated NTPC's performance across six HR domains and 20 topics, ranging from People Strategy and Work Environment to Talent Acquisition and Learning.

Outperforming International Standards

Measured against global benchmarks, NTPC's performance was put under a microscope. After an exhaustive assessment, NTPC successfully met the criteria to be bestowed with the Top Employer title. The company's 'People before PLF' approach and innovative HR policies significantly contributed to achieving this recognition.

Empowering Work Environment: A Key to Success

This prestigious certification is not merely a reflection of NTPC's dedication towards its workforce, but it also cements its position as a trailblazer in HR practices within India. Shri Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR) of NTPC, accepted the award at the Top Employers 2024 Certification Celebration Event held in Singapore on January 25, 2024. A testament to NTPC's commitment towards creating a better work environment, the award underscores enhanced employee engagement and a clear progression towards the company’s vision.